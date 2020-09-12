The Honey Creek Garden Club will host a fall fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Central TV warehouse at 2001 S. 13th St., between Hulman and Voorhees streets.
Sale items will include mums, pumpkins, a variety of plants, homemade crafts, raffle items, yard sale items, office furniture, desks, file cabinets and more. A food truck will be available during the sale.
All proceeds will benefit the club's scholarship fund.
