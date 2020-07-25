The Covered Bridge Art Association Gallery in Rockville will host an open art show Sept. 5 through 27. Artists age 18 or older, residing in Indiana or the Wabash Valley area, can submit original works of art in five categories.
Judge will be Christy Brinkman-Robertson, art curator at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, working there first as assistant art curator from 2010-16, and full-time since. After receiving her bachelor of fine arts degree in studio art at Indiana State University, she became involved with Swope Art Museum’s youth art programming while also working as gallery assistant and artist-in-residence for the Halcyon Contemporary Art Gallery. She currently is the on the education committees for Swope and Wabash Valley Art Spaces Inc. in Terre Haute.
Brinkman-Robertson has exhibited artwork locally at the Swope’s Wabash Valley Juried Exhibition and at Arts Illiana Gallery. Her resume also includes starting an upcycled jewelry line, commissioned paintings, an outdoor mural in Brazil, Indiana and illustrations for a column in the Tribune-Star’s Terre Haute Living magazine.
Working in all art mediums at one point or another, she has equal respect and love for them all. “What we should look for in art is whether all elements are used well together,” she said. “Art has been defined as the product of a body of knowledge, most often using a set of skills. That leaves us with the ability to express ideas in many forms.”
Deadline to enter the CBAA Gallery art show is Aug. 21.
View guidelines, fees and forms at rockvillecoveredbridgeartgallery.com or visit the gallery on the square in Rockville. For more details, call 765-569-9422.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.