Wabash Valley Art Guild will feature fused glass by Edith Acton in it’s August Artist of the Month display in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
In the beginning, Acton tried many other mediums but never found the pleasure she experiences with glass. It has been her favorite medium for the past 18 years.
“There is a never-ending amount of new things to try and learn,” Acton said.
“Some of them come out of the kiln as a total mess and most of them turn into beautiful combinations of newly morphed glass. Those are ready to be changed into wall hangings or pieces of jewelry.”
Acton has lived in Terre Haute all of her life and has traveled extensively throughout the country and the world. She gets her inspiration and ideas for creating her artwork from day-to-day activities, books, social media and museums.
While the majority of Acton’s work is abstract, she gets the idea and the color combinations for her art in the things that surround her every day.
Education to create her artwork has come from art classes at Indiana State University, John Campbell’s Folk Art School, art books and discussions with fellow artists, Acton said.
Studying, listening and experimenting have made her able to create some award-winning pieces for people to enjoy.
Acton’s work can be found in numerous places in Terre Haute and surrounding areas, either hanging with other local artists in almost any art show, or at several festivals where she sells her wall hangings and jewelry.
She tells buyers that she is very flattered by their comments and purchases because that means “you really like her work” and that creates a feeling of wanting to do more.
Acton also is a member of River City Art Association in Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.