Fused glass artist's work on display at VCPL

The Wabash Valley Art Guild has chosen Edith Acton as the artist of the month, who will have her art on display at the Vigo County Public Library through May.
Her medium is fused glass, with which she creates a wide variety of designs. Acton also works to put the glass into objects, such as baskets, wood, photo frames and jewelry. To Acton, part of the fun is finding the right way to display the work.
Acton's pieces have been displayed throughout Terre Haute for the past 15 years, including at art shows and festivals.
She spends may days in her studio trying new ways to make more pieces to show. She says it is a never-ending learning experience working with glass.
