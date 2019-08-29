Big Willy’s Restaurant in Clay County will host a fundraising dinner for the Lady Volunteers of Staunton since the group had to cancel its August dinner.
The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the restaurant at 7395 N. County Road 425 West (Staunton Road).
Menu items prepared by the restaurant include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, creamy cole slaw and rolls. Desserts will be provided by the Lady Volunteers.
Cost of the meal is $9 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds from the dinner will go to the Lady Volunteers.
