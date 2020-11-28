From a desert of loss to the smiles of Mayberry

The pivotal moment that led Joel Alvarado to a role in the upcoming film "Mayberry Man" was unlike anything his character, Goober Pyle, experienced.

Alvarado was living in a tiny, long-ago railroad town in the Mojave Desert. "That's where people go when they're lost," he recalled earlier this month.

Indeed, Alvarado was mourning the loss of a lifelong, hometown friend from Indiana who'd joined him in California, pursuing dreams of working in the entertainment industry. A serious illness claimed her life. Alvarado continued commuting to his production job in Los Angeles with a heavy heart.

Back in Indiana, his mother, Sandy Oliva, kept telling Joel "things will look up." She worried about his spirits. "That's when I asked him to come back home," Oliva said by phone last week from Indianapolis.

Eventually, Alvarado did, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. He soon spotted a callout for actors and extras for roles in a movie based in nearby Danville, Indiana — home of the Mayberry Cafe and Mayberry Festival, both honoring the legacy of 1960s TV classic, "The Andy Griffith Show." Alvarado auditioned for the role of goofy ace mechanic Goober Pyle and got it.

"He's an offbeat character, and that fits me," Alvarado said.

A twist of fate with a dose of irony. Alvarado had been studying broadcast journalism at Indiana State University in Terre Haute in 2006 and decided to leave the Hoosier state for California. He wanted to work in reality television, inspired by "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest's success. By contrast, "Mayberry Man" celebrates a fictional town, where Sheriff Andy Taylor doesn't carry a gun and the town drunk, Otis Campbell, voluntarily locks himself up when he's had too much to drink.

Alvarado was unsure whether he could memorize lines and pull off such an animated character as Goober Pyle.

So landing the role "was a pleasant surprise," Alvarado said.

The Indiana-based producers intended to film at Danville in May during the town's annual Mayberry Festival. The COVID-19 surge delayed the shoot until Labor Day. The crew filmed additional portions in Los Angeles and Mount Airy, N.C., the real-life town that inspired Andy Griffith's TV Mayberry. It is projected to be completed next year.

"Mayberry Man" was filmed during one of the most tumultuous years in memory. Yet, Alvarado thinks it will warm the hearts of both diehard "Andy Griffith Show" fans and those who've never seen the show that ran from 1960 to '68. Its plot features an arrogant Hollywood star who gets pulled over in his Ferrari for speeding through a little town. The star actor's sentence is to attend a Mayberry festival and change his heart by learning kindness from people he views as bumpkins.

"So, it has a very Hallmark-ish, folksy feel," Alvarado said.

The film takes place in the present, with its characters including tribute artists who routinely perform at "Andy Griffith" festivals around the country, as well as actors portraying other characters. Some adult children of the show's original cast members also are involved in the movie.

Alvarado appears as Goober in five scenes. His costume includes size-50 work pants "pulled up to my chin, almost," cinched with a belt, a filling station shirt, work shoes and that comical whoopee hat.

"He put the best Goober costume together I've seen any tribute artist wear," said Indianapolis actor Chris Bauman, who plays Goober's TV cousin, Gomer Pyle.

The experience led Bauman to sign up to appear as Gomer on a Mayberry themed cruise next year, even though "Mayberry Man" was his first attempt to play the fictional mechanic-turned-Marine. "I landed a job as a tribute artist out of this, and I didn't expect it," Bauman said.

He agrees with Alvarado that the movie will have a definite feel-good affect on audiences.

"If you're a good soul in your heart, you'll like it," Bauman said. He adds that Alvarado "is about the sweetest guy in the whole wide world."

The film has also invigorated Alvarado's next steps. Even though he moved away from Hollywood, the southern California hotbed of the entertainment industry, he sees a niche in the business while based in Indiana. Alvarado, now 34, hopes to launch a production and casting operation in Indianapolis. He also bought an online evening wear business that will play a small role in a contest he's planning.

He's inviting "Andy Griffith Show" fans to submit memories and stories of how the show has affected their lives. The "What Mayberry Means to Me" contest is free and conducted through Alvarado's Instagram account. They can submit those tales by following Joel Alvarado "Goober Pyle" on Instagram, the social media platform, using the handle theofficialgoober.

Given the unpredictability of 2020, Alvarado hasn't set a deadline for those submissions. Winners will get attire to wear to a red carpet style screening of the film, a meal at the Danville café and a chance to meet cast members. People need an escape and fun after a rugged year of upheaval, illness and loss, he believes.

Not that long ago, he felt lost and isolated in a literal and figurative desert. Then came his mom's reminder that his family would welcome him back home, the role in "Mayberry Man" and plans for the future.

"That is why it is on my heart to give back because I have been there done that," Alvarado said.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.