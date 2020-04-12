The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife presented the 2020 Partners in Conservation Excellence Award to Friends of Goose Pond, the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, and Duke Energy at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area on Feb. 28, prior to the kickoff of the Linton area’s Marsh Madness event.
The award honors outstanding conservation efforts achieved through partnerships between DFW staff and outside entities. The award recognized the recipients for their contributions toward the new interpretive displays in the Goose Pond FWA Visitor Center.
The interpretive displays are the first installed by DFW at any of its properties, and recognize the potential of Goose Pond FWA to reach a broader audience about conservation and its value. The displays provide information about property management and wildlife at Goose Pond FWA and bring special attention to grasslands and farmlands. A timeline highlights the history of the property, and the Donor Recognition wall recognizes contributors to the establishment, restoration, and maintenance of Goose Pond FWA.
DFW plans to build on these displays in the future by adding a wetland display and a migratory flyway that will be suspended from the ceiling, and through the continued development of the interpretive trail around visitor center.
Visit on.IN.gov/goosepondfwa to learn more about Goose Pond FWA.
