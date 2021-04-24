Marshall Main Street and the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to host the annual Community Wide Yard Sale in the Illinois community on May 8.
Organizers are looking for interested parties to set up sales at their own homes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT. Those who sign up will be added to an area map to show where the sales will take place, rain or shine. To be included on all advertising, a nonrefundable $10 fee must be paid.
Promotion includes advertisements in surrounding community newspapers and a Facebook/Instagram ad.
Payments and contracts are due on or by Friday. For more information or to get a contract call Marshall Main Street at 217-826-9023 or the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce at 217-826-2034.
