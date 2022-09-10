The Sisters of Providence are hosting a free weekend retreat in October so participants can learn what religious life is like today.
All single, Catholic women ages 18-42 are invited to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for the Come and See Retreat, scheduled from 7 p.m. Oct. 14, to 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Food and housing will be provided.
Sisters of Providence Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna, SP, said she hopes those who attend the retreat find the Congregation inviting.
“I want women to know that religious life with the Sisters of Providence is a spiritual pathway to living, serving and walking with those in need,” Sister Joni said. “We use our God-given gifts and talents in service to others.”
During the retreat, participants will learn about the life and mission of Congregation foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.
They will also learn more about what the Sisters of Providence have to offer, including:
• Faithfulness to prayer and total trust in Providence,
• A lived legacy of love, mercy and justice from foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin,
• A close-knit community that has called Saint Mary-of-the-Woods home since 1840,
• A long history of standing up for justice, and
• Ministries that respond to current needs, including serving at the U.S./Mexico border, teaching, serving in the medical field, in social justice arenas and more.
Learn more or sign up at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
