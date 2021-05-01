The Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District provides free urban soil health evaluations for gardeners, small farm owners, homesteaders, and others with soil health concerns.
The Vigo County SWCD provides this opportunity to Vigo County residents as part of its newly created Urban Soil Health Working Group, P.H.I.S.H: People Helping Improve Soil Health.
The partnership is a collaboration between community stakeholders, Clay, Greene, Sullivan, Putnam and Vigo County SWCD’s, and the Indiana Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Soil health evaluations include an on-site visit to examine existing organic matter, infiltration, compaction, erosion and more indicators of overall soil health. Free soil samples also can be pulled for landowners on a limited basis, with the option to purchase further testing. Evaluation recommendations and follow up will be provided by trained members of PHISH.
The Vigo County SWCD, in conjunction with the PHISH group, says it strives to offer soil health guidance to nontraditional producers and the general public by addressing soil health-related resource concerns to individuals that may not have been serviced by programs in the past.
For those who may ask, why soil health for urban areas?
All people who use the land have an impact on water and soil quality, says the SWCD. With the increase in small farms and urban gardens, it is its duty to provide sound information about general soil health practices and conservation concepts to promote better land use decisions.
Contact the SWCD at 812-232-0193, ext. 3, for more information or to schedule a site visit.
