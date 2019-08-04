Ouabache Land Conservancy and Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a free Septic System Workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the Town of Harmony Community Center at 1518 U.S. 40, east of Brazil.
Homeowners are responsible for maintaining their septic system. A failing system can require expensive repairs, pose a health risk to family and neighbors and cause issues for nearby streams and lakes.
Workshop participants will learn how a septic system works and how to properly maintain it.
The Otter Creek Project is currently in its final stages of gathering data and information. Anyone interested in learning more about the results of this project can contact project coordinator Sara Peel at ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com.
More details on the project’s progress can be found at https://ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek.
