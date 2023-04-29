NAMI Vigo County, the local organization of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, is offering a free seminar to learn how to support friends or family with a mental illness.
The session will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the Vigo County Public Library, Room C.
Seminar leaders have personal experience with mental health conditions in their families. A free lunch will be provided during the session, and a workbook will be provided.
To register, contact Cathie Laska at 317-509-7820 or namivigocounty24@gmail.com. Class size is limited.
