Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Indiana State University will offer four free presentations in February. OLLI’s target audience is individuals age 50 and older but age is not a restriction.
• There and Back Again: OLLI’s Trip to Egypt with Michelle Bennett, OLLI program administrator, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 5, Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive.
Bennett will summarize the December 2019 trip. Enjoy pictures of the group as well as sites seen while in Egypt. There might even be a few funny stories to tell about their Egyptian adventure.
• “What is Chair Yoga” with Devaki Lammet, M.A.: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 12, Landsbaum Center, 1433 N. 6 1/2 St.
Devaki will give a short introduction on yoga and how these principles apply to chair yoga. Chair yoga is for all those who wish to discover yoga but need modification due to injury, limited range of motion or age.
• “History of Ybor City” with ISU Professor Emeritus Angelo DiSalvo: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19, Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive.
Learn about the historic area of Ybor City in Tampa, Florida. From its founding in 1886 to the early-1960s, Ybor City has been a melting pot of immigrants such as Cubans, Spaniards and Sicilians. During this 40-year time span, there were over 100 factories that attracted these immigrants who themselves flourished and established businesses, hospitals and mutual aid societies. Discussion will include how the factories operated.
A follow-up program on this topic is set for March 19. Discussion will focus on the book, “Immigrant World of Ybor City,” which will go into more detail about the neighborhood.
• “Surgery with Robots” with Dr. Janie Myers, general surgeon: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 26, Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive.
Myers will discuss robotic surgery, or robot-assisted surgery, which allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques. Robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery — procedures performed through tiny incisions. It is also sometimes used in certain traditional open surgical procedures. This procedure is one of Myers’ clinical areas of interest.
For more details, visit www.indstate.edu/olli or contact Bennett at Michelle.bennett@indstate.edu or 812-237-2336.
