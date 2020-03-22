Lemonade Day Wabash Valley is June 13 and it is time to register area youth for a fun learning experience.
Chances And Services for Youth is offering parents a free online educational tool to teach children about financial literacy and entrepreneurship while schools are closed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Lemonade Day Wabash Valley offers lesson plans through its virtual resource called Lemonopolis.
Parents, mentors, teachers and youth leaders are encouraged to register their youth online at https://www.lemonadeday.org/wabash-valley.
Once registered, parents will receive an email with login credentials so their child can get started. If parents have questions about logging in contact support@lemonadeday.org.
Learn more about Lemonade Day in a short video at https://lemonadeday.box.com/s/5rnzhh6wdtwejnh78efadpkgwmusfpay.
Lemonade Day Wabash Valley will be June 13; the goal is to register 200 youth who in turn will start new businesses all across the Wabash Valley — on a single day. To learn more and for updates, like the Facebook page at @wvlemonadeday.
