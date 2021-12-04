Meditation Tuesday, a monthly meditation group led by meditation professionals, will meet 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in Suite 400 of The Maple Center for Integrative Health at 1801 N. Sixth St.
The topic in the Fleschner Memorial Classroom on Dec. 7 is “Yoga Nidra,” instructed by Kelsey Terry, a 500-hour registered yoga teacher and the owner of Common Ground Yoga in Terre Haute. Nidra is a form of guided meditation also known as “yogic sleep” or “effortless relaxation.” Terry will discuss the benefits of Yoga Nidra and participants will be guided through a practice lying down, relaxing and moving inward to access deep rest.
Meditation Tuesday is free. For more details, visit www.themaplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733.
