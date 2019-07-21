When doing family history research, it is common to accumulate a large amount of information from a variety of sources. The use of a computer software program to help organize this information can be very useful.
Starting on Sept. 3 and running six consecutive Tuesdays, the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will offer a free beginners class using Legacy Family Tree, a popular genealogy software program. This class will involve six two-hour class sessions on Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24 and Oct. 1, and 8. Participants have the option of an afternoon (2 to 4 p.m.) or an evening class (6 to 8 p.m.). The classes will be in the Haute Create Room at the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute.
Legacy Family Tree is a family history computer program that makes it extremely easy to store genealogical information. Legacy keeps track of names, dates, places, events, notes, photographs and much more, all in an intuitive manner that allows seeing the big picture of your entire family. In addition, Legacy enables you to display your family data in a variety of attractive and easily understood formats. Editing and adding new information is simple and understandable.
Individuals interested in participating in the class can register at www.inwvgs.org or by submitting your name, home phone number, home address and e-mail address to Joy McPheeters at ejmcpheeters@gmail.com. Class size is limited so register now.
After registration, participants will be given additional instructions on preparation prior to the first class session. While the classes are free, participants will need a USB Flash Drive to use in each class.
Anyone with general questions about the WVGS and its programs can call 812-230-0631 or visit www.inwvgs.org.
