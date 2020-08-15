The Children’s Policy and Law Initiative of Indiana will host a four-part Trauma, Healing and Prevention virtual series.
Virtual sessions are set for noon Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Nov. 18, and each will explore trauma and its impact on youth through various lenses, with specific emphasis on racial groups and LGBTQ+ children.
Moderator will be Jay Watts, executive director of Diversity, Equity, & Belonging for the Central Indiana branch of Ivy Tech Community College. Presenters include Dr. Candice Nicole, racial trauma expert; Dr. Megan Oed, behavioral expert; Nicki Meier, nonviolence advocate; Dr. Zachary Adams, Indiana University School of Medicine; Dr. Renae Azziz, education consultant; and pastor Richard A. Reynolds.
Register on Eventbrite.com. A $30 fee provides access to the series, and continuing education credits for educators for the entire series are available for an additional one-time fee of $15. Proceeds help fund CPLI’s Positive School Discipline Institute and other programming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.