Purdue Extension-Parke County will offer the Food Rx program beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. in the Florida Township Civic Center, 9 S. Main St., Rosedale.
The Food Rx Program is open to everyone, regardless of age, gender, marital status, residency or membership.
For 12 weeks participants will discover new, affordable ways to eat healthy and cook healthy. They also will sample and receive new recipes.
Every session offers a cooking demonstration for them to learn new cooking methods.
Attendees will receive fresh produce every week to practice the new recipes and cooking skills at home.
The program is an opportunity to learn more about improving their health and encouraging others, as well.
Those with a chronic condition should contact their physician to learn more.
Contact Gail Wright at the Parke County Extension office at 765-569-3176 or email wrigh509@purdue.edu to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.