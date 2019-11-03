Purdue Extension Vermillion County will host the ServSafe Food Manager Certification 1-Day Class and examination on Nov. 21. ServSafe educates food service workers about food safety, focusing on five aspects: foodborne microorganisms and allergens; personal hygiene; purchasing, receiving and storage; preparing, cooking and serving; and facilities, cleaning/sanitation and managing pests.
ServSafe brings together current best practices in food safety, as well as current best practices for instruction to meet the industry’s changing needs. The result is training that students can apply on the job helping to better protect the general public from foodborne illness.
The ServSafe Manager Certification 1-Day Class and Exam will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. in the 4-H Community Building at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds. The class will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exam will begin at 6 p.m. Cost of the class, exam and book is $165.
Registration is due by Nov. 18. Register with Cvent online at cvent.com/d/gyqgvt
More information is available at www.purdue.edu/servsafe
For more details, contact Hannah Helton, Purdue Extension educator, at 812-448-9041.
