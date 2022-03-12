Flamenco company to perform at ISU

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, one of America’s premier flamenco companies, is coming to Indiana State University as part of the Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. April 4 in Tilson Auditorium.
Founded in 1983, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana has served more than 40,000 people nationwide each year through programs. Their mission is to promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic heritage, produce and perform high quality dance works, provide arts education programs that catalyze connections among young people and nurture the next generations of Spanish dance artists and educators. With diverse influences from Arab, Jewish, Roma, Spanish, and Latin American cultures, this art form has a unique power to build bridges between people.
Tickets for Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $18-$20, ISU faculty and staff tickets are $15-$17 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5. To purchase tickets, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go online to ticketmaster.com or visit Hulman Center. For more information go online to www.hulmancenter.org.
Masks are required to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.