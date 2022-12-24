The Sisters of Providence will host its first Taizé Prayer service of 2023 on Jan. 10.
The session will be in person or via livestream from 7-8 p.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service is held on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
This year’s theme is “Paying Attention.”
The hour-long service includes prayer, readings, music and time for silence and reflection.
Other 2023 Taizé Prayer service dates include Feb. 14, March 13, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
