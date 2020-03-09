Since 1978, Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has been documenting grain-related entrapments, engulfments and asphyxiations and, more recently, entanglements, falls and electrocutions in and around grain storage facilities. Over 1,100 cases have been documented and entered into the Purdue Agricultural Confined Spaces Incident Database (PACSID). The data summarized from these cases provided the foundation for developing the upcoming program.
During the past few months, there has been an increased level of interest in the responses at grain storage and handling operations incidents. This interest was stimulated by the record number of grain-related entrapments and engulfments not only in North America, but locally.
If there is an accident, there will always be the probability that emergency response will occur. The current climate provides a “teachable moment” or window of opportunity to further enhance the capacity of emergency first responders to more effectively and safely respond to the most probable emergencies at grain storage and handling operations. The Extension programs from Parke and Vermillion Counties will host a training program free of charge on March 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Parke County Fairgrounds. Registration is required to attend.
This program is designed to be used as a tool to assist fire/rescue instructors to conduct basic first responder classes, generate greater awareness of the hazards associated with grain storage and handling rescue situations and reinforce the need for specialized response capabilities. It also is designed for use in teaching qualified emergency response/fire rescue who desire to enhance their response knowledge for Incidents Involving Grain Storage and Handling Facilities. In addition, the training will provide a basic or awareness-level training for first responders, and producers on safely and effectively responding to entrapments, engulfments, asphyxiation, entanglements, falls and electrocutions at grain storage and handling facilities.
To register or ask questions, contact Phil Cox, Purdue Extension – Vermillion County, at 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu or Kurt Lanzone – Parke County, at 765-569-3176 or klanzone@purdue.edu. This program is being sponsored with generous donations by: Co-Alliance, Schopmeyer AG, DBD Farms, and Purple Ribbon Seeds. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
