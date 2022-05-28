The Brazil Concert Band will open the 2022 season with “On With The Show!” 8 p.m. June 5 at the Forest Park Bandshell under the direction of Matthew S. Huber.
In case of rain, the concert will take place in the Pavilion.
Opening night will include “From Maine To Oregon” by John Philip Sousa, “Poet And Peasant Overture” by Franz von Suppe and arranged by Henry Fillmore, “Les Miserables” arranged by Warren Barker and “Folk Song Suite” by R. Vaughan Williams.
Also, “76 Trombones” by Meredith Willson and arranged by Naohiro Iwai, “Loch Lomond” by Frank Ticheli,” “Mancini Magic” arranged by Jerry Brubaker, “Beauty And The Beast” arranged by Calvin Custer” and “The Melody Shop” by Karl L. King.
The BCB will honor the people of Ukraine with their national anthem and close with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The park stand will by run by the United Methodist Church featuring pulled pork.
The Brazil Concert Band performs every Sunday, rain or shine, June, July and August. For more information, go to brazilconcertband.org or go to their Facebook page.
