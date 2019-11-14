The public is invited to cut certain downed trees at Turkey Run and Shades state parks for firewood.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales will continue through March 15. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Turkey Run’s office, Nature Center, or entrance gate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Permits are not available on observed state holidays. Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 765-597-2635.
Firewood cut at Turkey Run or Shades state parks is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Rd. Marshall, 47859.
Shades State Park (on.IN.gov/shadessp) is at 7751 S. 890 W, Waveland, 47989.
