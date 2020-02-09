Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning turning to rain in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.