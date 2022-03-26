Finder of 'best path to excellence'

A unique moment in Terre Haute history occurred nine years ago. Mary Kramer gently orchestrated it.
It was a yearlong celebration of the Wabash River, an event known as the 2013 Year of the River.
Organizations that hadn't collaborated before did. Artists crafted and displayed river-oriented pieces. A diverse mix of musicians recorded two albums or original and classic songs about the Wabash. Festivals, concerts, seminars and lectures toasted the waterway's cultural, historical, environmental and economic importance. Plans to enhance the riverfront moved forward. Nostalgia and pride for the Wabash pushed aside indifference and neglect.
Art Spaces Inc. organized 2013 Year of the River, and the community ran with it. That happened in an era when unity across various walks of life isn't common.
"That was a really amazing year," Kramer recalled this month. "It was just a fun, united effort about the river. It wasn't political. I think it did a lot to get people excited about the river, as the arts can."
At the time, Kramer was in the middle of a 17-year run as executive director of Art Spaces Inc. — Wabash Valley Outdoor Sculpture Collection. Earlier this month, Kramer announced she's moving from the executive director role to serve as a project consultant for Art Spaces. That transition takes effect July 1. Art Spaces has begun a search for a new executive director.
The change will allow Kramer to shepherd some of the projects underway, but also give her time to rekindle her own artistic pursuits and spend more time with her family. She's also enthusiastic about Art Spaces' future.
"It's a strong little organization here," Kramer said, "and it's not about to slow down anytime soon."
The nonprofit arts organization has placed 21 sculptures throughout Terre Haute's landscape, while also guiding the creation of the Terre Haute Cultural Trail, the Turn to the River project connecting downtown to the Wabash River, and Neighbors — a proposal to transform the Ryves neighborhood through an arts-driven, multi-use park facility.
The projects involve dozens of artists, Arts Spaces staff and board members, volunteers, donors, public officials and average citizens sharing their own ideas. The multi-phase Turn to the River project includes community contributors, federal and state grants, and support from county and city leaders. Once completed, Turn to the River will use public art to brighten a defined path from Wabash Avenue through the Vigo County Courthouse and Terre Haute City Hall campus, to an overlook of the river, onto an extension of the National Road Heritage Trail and into a rejuvenated Fairbanks Park.
Kramer steers and nurtures momentum in such initiatives, so they become realities.
"She always finds the best path to excellence," said Jon Robeson, executive director of Arts Illiana, a fellow downtown arts development and advocacy organization.
Cultural Trail among initiatives
Bill Wolfe, a Terre Haute artist and sculptor, teamed with Kramer and Art Spaces for a breakthrough project — the start of the Terre Haute Cultural Trail. A community committee formed through Art Spaces in 2007, aiming to use outdoor sculptures to recognize Terre Haute natives who've made an impact on the nation and world. The first stop on the Cultural Trail was a statue of poet Max Ehrmann, seated on a park bench at the corner of Seventh and Wabash, surrounded by quotations from his masterpiece, "Desiderata."
Kramer and Wolfe unveiled the sculpture together on Aug. 26, 2010. It's become a popular spot for tourist photographs in the past dozen years.
"Mary Kramer has been the catalyst for bringing public art to our community," Wolfe said Monday. "Mary's leadership has a huge impact on our celebration of the arts and culture — both how we view ourselves and others view us."
"It's especially great when the public art has a historical flavor to it," Wolfe added.
Subsequent Cultural Trail pieces packed that historical flavor, too, just like the Ehrmann sculpture. Teresa Clark's "A Song for Indiana" sculpture was added to the trail in 2014 and honors "On the Banks of the Wabash" composer Paul Dresser. It sits just yards from Dresser's boyhood home at Fairbanks Park. The third leg came in 2019 with “Dreiser — Shadows of Meaning,” a sculpture by Russell Rock and Jeanine Centouri honoring famed novelist Theodore Dreiser, just outside the Vigo County Public Library’s northeast entrance.
Dedication ceremonies for the trail sculptures have been lively and well attended by locals. Kramer connects easily with the community, Robeson said.
"Mary Kramer is emblematic of all the best things about Terre Haute," he said. "She's intelligent, Midwest nice and very welcoming. Whether she's considering social justice issues, advocating for people who really need help or, of course, public sculpture and the arts, she has been deeply thoughtful in considering the best possible outcomes."
The Cultural Trail's fourth piece will celebrate the courage of Black pioneers that founded the Lost Creek Settlement. Kramer is anxious to continue work through her new consultant role on the "amazing story" of the Lost Creek project.
Her artwork includes 'Borders'
She'll also continue efforts upcoming phases of Turn to the River, which will see its first phase completed this spring, featuring Texas artists Brad and Diana Goldberg's granite depiction of the Wabash River on the lawn between the courthouse and City Hall.
Of course, Kramer is an artist, too. The change in duties should allow her some time to create. "I really do want to get back to my own artwork, and the past couple years haven't allowed that," she said.
One of her most recent projects, "The Borders Series," includes her paintings of otherwise indistinct tracts of land found at man-made international, state and Native American borders. Kramer may resume work on that series, or start new projects first.
"I guess that's what I'm looking forward to finding out," she said.
She'll also travel more often to visit family, including her sons and grandson in the West and siblings on the East Coast. Her husband, Arthur Feinsod, retired as an Indiana State University theater professor a year ago, and her new schedule will give them more time for those adventures.
Kramer was born in Annapolis, Md., where her father taught at St. John's College. She lived there until age 8, and later lived in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Mexico, Mexico, Connecticut and then Indiana. She joined Art Spaces in 2005, originally on a part-time basis.
"And we sort of gradually built up over the years," she said. "It was just so well received."
The first outdoor sculpture completed during her executive directorship was 2007's "Tree," a steel sculpture Spencer artist Mark Wallis, spelling that word on the southeast side of Memorial Stadium. It will be repainted this summer, Kramer said. Art Spaces launched in 2005 led by "one of the movers and shakers" Jim Eifert, as Kramer put it, and its first sculpture was "Flame of the Millennium," now at Rose-Hulman. Others include "A Chorus of Trumpets" at ISU, "Gatekeeper" on the south end of the Seventh Street Arts Corridor and "On the Wings of Flight" at Deming Park.
Quizzical reactions from Hauteans to the Art Spaces sculptures in the early years gradually gave way to anticipation. "After a while, they started asking, 'When does your next sculpture go up?'" Kramer said.
"People will say, 'I don't really know anything about art,' and then they'll have a reaction to it, and that's good," Kramer added. "You happen upon public art, and it changes the way you feel about the day."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
