Covered With Love, Inc. Diaper Bank has partnered with Dentistry Just For Kids and TK Orthodontics for a drive to collect diapers and baby wipes.
The “Fill-The-Truck” drive will be March 21st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The truck will be parked on the Baesler’s Market lot 2900 Poplar Street Terre Haute. Each donor will receive a card to redeem for a Chick-fil-a sandwich. The staff at Dentistry Just For Kids and TK Orthodontics asks you to help support this need in our community.
Connor Stout is the Marketing Coordinator at Dentistry Just For Kids + TK Orthodontics and can be reached at 812-234-7322 or connors@dj4k.net.
Covered With Love is standing in the gap of child poverty by providing diapers, disposable training pants, wipes and baby hygiene products for the health and well-being of babies and young children. CWL was founded in Terre Haute by Angie Francis in late 2015. Since then, CWL has provided over 92,000 diapers to families in need throughout the Wabash Valley in Indiana and eastern Illinois. CWL is this area’s only member of the National Diaper Bank Network.
The website is www.CoveredWithLoveInc.org. Email contact is coveredwithloveth@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.