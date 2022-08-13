The Gaslight Art Colony is hosting its third annual Fiber Arts Show.
The exhibit runs from Aug. 20 through Sept. 10. A reception will take place 5 to 8 p.m. CST Aug. 20.
This show contains original work in concept and design — including quilts, needle art, knitting or crochet, weaving, paper art, jewelry and any art made from natural or synthetic fibers.
The juried show will have awards for Best of Show, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, and a Special Award sponsored by River City Art Association in honor of Valarie Funk. Awards will be presented at the reception at 6 p.m.
The juror will be artist Jamie Willis. She is a resident of Mattoon and taught art in public schools for 30 years. She has been quilting, studying and teaching fiber art since 1986.
Gaslight receptions welcome the public to view the display during regular business hours, Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 516 Archer Avenue, Marshall, Ill.
