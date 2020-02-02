The DNR Division of Forestry will host open houses at many of its locations on Feb. 26 and 27.
During the events, division personnel will detail how the division works to protect forests and take input and suggestions regarding the development of its next five-year strategic direction. This plan will focus on all aspects of Indiana forests, including urban forests, forests on private lands, forests on public lands and nursery production.
The current five-year strategic direction can be viewed at https://www.in.gov/dnr/forestry/files/fo-State_Forest_Strategic_Plan_2015_2019.pdf
At each open house, division staff will provide information about recreational activities, major projects, forest resource management, and state forest planning. Each open house will provide attendees information and the opportunity to ask questions and comment on ideas and issues that might be addressed in the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan. Attendees will be able to speak with DNR personnel and submit written comments.
“These open houses provide Hoosiers with a chance to receive first-hand information about how the state forests are working to provide diverse wildlife habitat, forest products and recreational opportunities,” State Forester John Seifert said. “They also allow us to receive valuable feedback from our neighbors and users about state forest management — I encourage everyone who has an interest to participate.”
Open houses will be offered as follows:
• Owen-Putnam State Forest: Feb. 27, 4 to 7 p.m. at the property office, which is 5 miles west of Spencer and less than a mile north of State Road 46. Call 812-829-2462 for more information.
• Morgan-Monroe and Yellowwood state forests: Feb. 26, 4 to 7 p.m. at the new Morgan-Monroe State Forest office, off S.R. 37, approximately 6 miles south of Martinsville. Call 765-342-4026 for more information.
• Greene-Sullivan State Forest: Feb. 27, 4 to 7 p.m. at the property office on S.R. 159, approximately 1.5 miles south of Dugger. Call 812-648-2810 for more information.
Property staff members are also often available during normal business hours, which are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. See forestry.IN.gov/3631.htm for contact information.
The DNR Division of Forestry promotes and practices good stewardship of natural, recreational and cultural resources on Indiana’s public and private forest lands. This stewardship produces continuing benefits, both tangible and intangible, for present and future generations.
