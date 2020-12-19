Farmersburg resident Darrell Case has won a 2020 Author Elite Award in the Mystery category for his book, “Never Ending Spring.” Case was announced the winner at this year’s Online Experiential Author Elite Awards ceremony hosted from the Hilton Columbus/Polaris in Columbus, Ohio.
“Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Elite Awards.
Beginning in January, over 1,000 authors worldwide were nominated for their work in one of 16 categories. Authors of all kinds — indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published — were considered for an award. Entries were reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by a panel of select judges.
With the advent of COVID-19 restrictions, the event was part of an innovative experiential conference, with every aspect performed virtually. Case was invited, along with the other Top 10 finalists in the Mystery category, to present his book synopsis at the Author Elite Awards red carpet sessions. The evening included a red carpet meet and greet followed by the Author Elite Awards ceremony.
Case was invited to give an acceptance speech at the award ceremony and also received the Academy Boon of Merit Award; traditional media and social media press, including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs and articles; lifetime access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book; and a recorded coaching session with YouTube consultant Brad Burke on how to leverage your book with video.
Visit AuthorEliteAwards.com for more details on the Author Elite Awards.
