Farmersburg author's new book available on Amazon, at area bookstores

For Christian author Darrell Case of Farmersburg, there was no other choice. Former Clark County, Illinois Sheriff Jerry Parsley had to be the model for the cover of Case’s new book, “The Secret of Killer’s Knob.”
Having known Case for many years, Parsley agreed to sit for the photo shoot more than a year before the book was completed.
“The Secret of Killer’s Knob” is Case’s 11th book. His 12th book, “Hemingway’s Typewriter,” is scheduled for released later this year.
In “The Secret of Killer’s Knob,” Sherriff Buck Olsen has survived two shootouts, the death of his wife and 29 years in law enforcement. The Blue Grass Killer is murdering women in Buck’s county. That makes it personal. There are 21 women dead and unless Buck can stop him, more will die. Determined to catch this serial killer, Buck makes himself a target. Now the killer is stalking him. As a Christian, Buck sees beyond the grave. He knows his beloved Matty is waiting for him in heaven. But he has no plans to join her soon. When Buck and The Blue Grass Killer finally meet face-to-face, only one of them will come out alive.
“The Secret of Killer’s Knob” is available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million and other local bookstores. The audio version is to be released later this year with voice actor Michael Robbins.
Visit https://darrellcase.com for more details on Case and his books.
More about the author
Two of Case’s books, “Tales from My Back Porch” and “Never Ending Spring,” have been nominated for awards with Authors Academy Awards. His story, “Music of The Night,” was picked from 5,000 authors to appear in the new anthology by storystar.com. His stories on bedtime.com has over 281,000 views.
