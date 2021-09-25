Darrell Case of Farmersburg has been named an Author Elite Awards finalist for best mystery of 2021.
“Of all the fine novels, it’s an honor to make it this far,” said Case, who has written 12 books. “Last year, my novel, ‘Never Ending Spring,’ won best mystery. I’m hoping to win again this year with ‘Out of Darkness.’”
To vote for “Out of Darkness” go to https://authoreliteawards.com/vote/.
According to an Amazon reviewer, who has been reading and reviewing books for Christian authors for years, said “Darrell Case quickly became one of my all-time favorites when he sent me his first book to read and review! … I watch and wait for each of his new books so I can read it ASAP.”
Author Elite Awards founder Kary Oberbrunner said “This award recognizes excellence in literary achievements.” Entries are reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution and overall presentation (cover, content, flow and originality) by the Academy’s voting membership, which is comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.
The winner will be named Oct. 22.
