A “Lunch and Learn” farm succession planning program is scheduled noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room at Farm Bureau Vigo County, 4803 S. Seventh St. in Terre Haute.
Jenna Nees, Agricultural and Natural Resources Extension Educator at Putnam County, will be the presenter.
Nees will explain family farm/firm succession planning, what makes it a tricky situation, and how to get started.
The program is free. Lunch will be provided, courtesy of Farm Bureau. A reservation is required through the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office at 812-462-3371.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.