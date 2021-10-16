The Maple Center for Integrative Health and yoga instructor Ellie Templeton will offer an hour-long Family Yoga class this fall.
The four-week Family Yoga is scheduled 2 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7. Weather permitting, Family Yoga will take place outdoors on the lawn at The Red Barn Lawn, 5001 Poplar St, Terre Haute.
Participants will practice stretching, movement and breathwork using games and music. No experience is needed for this class and mats are available. The class is open to families of all ages and stages, and particularly ideal for ages 5 to 12.
In the event of undesirable weather, the class will meet in the Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, at The Maple Center, 1801 N. Sixth St. If the class is indoors, masks will be required. Location changes will be announced by 10 a.m. on Sundays on the Facebook Event page.
The class costs $5 per person or $20 per family. Register and pay prior to each class at www.maplecenter.org.
For more details, call 812-234-8733.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.