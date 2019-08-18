The 79th Megenhardt family reunion is scheduled Aug. 25 at the pavilion in Forest Park at Brazil. The carry-in dinner will begin at 1 p.m. Beverages will be furnished.
The Greenwell family reunion will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Persimmon Shelter in Prairie Creek Park, 3230 W. French Drive.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, drink and table service will be provided. Each family is asked to take a covered side dish or dessert.
Friends and relatives are invited. For more details, call Janet Cutshull at 812-234-2354.
