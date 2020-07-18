Purdue Extension-Vigo County office will offer a Summer Series: Fall Vegetable Production Gardening program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, using the Zoom video conference app.
World Gospel Garden Manager Bret Mishler will discuss which vegetables grow best, and how to get the most production.
The program is free but registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/2UEcbpp for more details and to register.
For special accommodations contact Dana Gadeken with the Extension Service in Terre Haute at dgadeken@purdue.edu.
