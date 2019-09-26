Terre Haute Tractor Supply Company is bringing together talented individuals and businesses for a family-friendly event to showcase the products and skills of local bakers, producers and crafters within the community.
The biannual Farmers Market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the store at 4931 S. U.S. 41.
Admisson is free to browse the local artisans and farmers and their sellable homemade and homegrown goods. New to this year’s vendors and community partners is Pink Zebra Independent Consultant.
While participation is free, all vendors are responsible for complying with state and local ordinances. To register visit TSCEventPartners.com or the Terre Haute store.
For more details visit TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket or call the Terre Haute store at 812-299-2161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.