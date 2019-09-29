White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, has opened registration for its Fall Farm Share program. The share program will start on Oct. 9.
For seven weeks during the fall season, receive a bag filled with a variety of fresh-picked, seasonal USDA Certified Organic vegetables, fruits and herbs harvested from the WVC garden and transported to your choice of one of four locations.
A share will feed a small family, or a couple of veggie-loving adults. However, there are a limited amount of shares available.
Those joining the program can choose what’s in their bag ahead of time or let WVC staff pick.
Participants will also receive a weekly email from WVC garden manager Candace Minster, which will include information about what is in each bag and include recipes and what’s happening at the WVC farm, along with more valuable information.
There are three different program options that participants can choose from.
The Member Choice option includes an email each Friday which includes the number of items to choose for your bag for the following week. Cost is $250 for the seven weeks.
The Farmer Choice option allows WVC staff to choose for you and all you have to do is show up and receive your produce. Cost is $225 for the seven weeks.
In addition, there is also the Egg Share option. This option allows participants to purchase as many shares of eggs that they wish. Cost for a dozen eggs for seven weeks is $24.70, or $14 for a half-dozen for seven weeks.
The four pickup locations for the program include the Farm Store at WVC at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.; 113 S. 19th St., Terre Haute, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Regional Hospital on S. 7th St., in Terre Haute, from 4-5:30 p.m.; and an additional east side location in the Woodridge neighborhood on Thursdays, from noon-7 p.m.
Register online at whiteviolet.csasignup or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org.
