Fall a reminder that all things must pass

It has been a summer and fall of discontent; a time of mostly unnecessary political drama and an attention-getting virus, of hurricanes and wildfires and of general unease. It is hard to imagine that much of anything has gone right this year seeing that the national mood is frumpy, its patience worn thin, its nerves frayed, its hospital beds full.

Yet, for us anyway, we’ve had a glorious autumn — one with a true “Indian Summer,” gorgeous leaf color, restorative rains, southern winds … Surely, since little can be done to soothe those other pains, this wonderful fall weather has been like an ice pack against the throbbing temple of our social messes, and I, for one, have enjoyed it as much as any I can recall.

Although I’ve appreciated the sights of autumn, I’ve also loved its sounds and smells. The wind rattled the drying corn stalks before they were lost to the combines, the solitary cries of the red-shouldered hawks in my woods served as wake-up calls, and the soothing drone of a grain bin dryer down the road were constant reminders that man is toiling away in an attempt to beat the clock and cheat the calendar.

But perhaps above all, I inhaled this season. Some of the fields nearby were turned over in the uncharacteristically dry weather, so we caught the pleasing scent of fresh soil mingled with the musk of falling leaves. I’ve read that leaves themselves exhale compounds in their dying days through microscopic pores called “stomata.” Those mixtures are primarily hydrocarbons that smell considerably like pine; that pleasant fragrance mingles with the decaying leaves themselves, and although leaf rot may render an unpleasant picture, it is, nonetheless, the driving force in the “smell of fall,” and I will take it.

As is usual, I have spent much of my time outdoors, both alone and on long walks with my best friend. We feel it has been an effective defense against a contagion that lends itself to talkative people and enclosed spaces, so we have managed to avoid most of both. Although we miss conversation with friends, we have enjoyed our hikes in full knowledge that before too long the ice of Canadian air will have us either squinting and watery-eyed against the wind or indoors more than we wish.

Of course, my constant companion has been a camera, and the autumn — although too brief — has provided an abundance of images not soon to be forgotten. Although I have traveled to only familiar ground over these past few months, I have been privileged to witness a most satisfying season, one of simple beauty and amazing color. It has been an autumn of still-blooming geraniums in November and homegrown tomatoes, ripened in a kitchen window long after the plants were killed by October frosts.

For years, I have wondered if I made a good decision in planting two maples near my cabin. One is small and ornamental, and the other is destined to grow to more than 60 feet. The first, given to me by my brother, has had the habit of showing color for only a day or two before shedding its small leaves like an impatient stripper; the other, has been irritating in that it hangs onto its green leaves until the coldest of the autumn air has arrived, then spills itself onto the ground in a boring brown heap.

But this year, both trees have fulfilled their expectations. For weeks, the first kept itself clothed in a Jacob’s coat of deep red and warm peach. The second, still stubbornly hangs on to a partial cloak of orange that is the color of pumpkins.

Fall serves as a reminder that all things must pass, and for this difficult year, I can’t imagine many of us not wanting it to go. Yet it also serves as a signpost for the beginning of something new, and for that I am thankful.

You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s new book, "This Old World," was released in October.