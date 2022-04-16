The Sisters of Providence will continue their Faith Thinkers’ series with a deep dive into a book based on psychology.
Indiana State University Professor Emeritus Dr. Arthur Feinsod will lead the discussion for the upcoming program “Viktor Frankl and Man’s Search for Meaning.”
The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, in person or virtually, April 23 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Cost is $20. The registration deadline is April 18.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by contacting jfrost@spsmw.org or 812-535-2952.
The workshop will examine the life-changing book by Frankl, a Jewish psychologist, who came out of his years in concentration camps realizing that the key to Holocaust survival – and psychological wellness universally – is attaining self-transcendence; finding spiritual clarity and purpose; serving others; and pursuing one’s life’s meaning.
“Frankl, in Man’s Search for Meaning, makes us realize that finding our own individual meaning could save us from despair and steer us from a desperate clinging to instant gratifications that will eventually lead to despair,” Feinsod said. “Throughout the book, he gives marvelous examples of people finding meaning in faith, even in the most horrific of circumstances like the ones he faced while he was an inmate in concentration camps during World War II.”
Frankl was the founder of logotherapy, which is based on one’s primary purpose of finding the meaning of life.
“By encouraging us to look for meaning outside of ourselves – or within ourselves in a way that will ultimately lead us to commit to something outside of ourselves – Frankl is providing an antidote to the feeling of meaningless and hopelessness that afflict almost everybody at some point in their lives,” Feinsod said. “Frankl inspires us toward commitments – including spiritual ones – which can provide essential ballast in one’s life.”
