The Sisters of Providence will host their second session of the “Faith and the Arts” program, which will be virtual and in-person.
Arthur Feinsod, Indiana State University professor emeritus, will host the session from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
The goal of the sessions are for participants to learn how faith can be solidified and amplified by using works of visual arts, drama and poetry.
The first half of each session will be a lecture on the available material, with the second half of each session focusing on discussion where all can delve deeper into the ideas presented.
Other sessions will take place on Dec. 3 in 2022, and Jan. 14, April 1 and June 3 in 2023.
Cost is $25 per session or $100 for the remaining sessions. The cost includes materials and refreshments.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.