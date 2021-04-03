Expert in westward U.S. migration to join Genealogy Society Zoom meeting

“Mason and Dixon Survey: Genealogical Implications of Changing Boundaries” will be offered on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. April 12 by the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society.
Program speaker Jacob Eubanks is assistant manager of History & Genealogy at St. Louis County Library in St. Louis. He is an expert in westward U.S. migration and regularly lectures on using sources such as maps, deeds, military, probate, court, and church records to resolve challenging and complex genealogical queries. He also is editorial director of the Missouri State Genealogical Association and oversees production of MOSGA Journal and Newsletter. Previously, he was the local History and Genealogy librarian at the Johnson County Library in Overland Park, Kansas, and is a former Reference librarian at Indiana State University.
Modern maps do not accurately reflect where a person’s ancestors lived many years ago. Roads, bridges, counties, towns – all of these things have changed with the passage of time. Perhaps the most famous administrative boundary changes in U.S. history is the Mason-Dixon survey line, which resolved territorial disputes between the colonies of Pennsylvania and Maryland. While familiarity as a society with Mason-Dixon has more to do with its use in the 19th century as the figurative separation of north and south, its 18th-century establishment as an administrative boundary had equally significant implications for the frontier settlers along both sides of the line. Understanding its history could prove key in locating the records of colonial ancestors.
Using a case of a Scotch-Irish family, participants will explore the genealogical challenges presented by this state border with a complicated past.
The program is free to WVGS members. For membership form and other information, email wvgs@inwvgs.org; or, visit www.inwvgs.org or like the WVGS Facebook page. Send a membership application at last one week before the meeting date.
