Purdue Extension Vigo County invites exhibitors to participate in the Open Class Department during the Vigo County Fair scheduled July 11 through 17 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Open Class exhibits are open to everyone, not just Vigo County residents.
Those who would like to showcase a talent or hobby can enter projects in Canning, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, Hobby & Crafts, Horticulture, Miscellaneous Foods, Needlecraft, Photography, and People with Exceptional Abilities.
From acrylic and oil paintings in the Fine Arts Department to wedding cakes and cookies in the Culinary Department, there’s something for everyone.
Some edible entry options in the Culinary, Miscellaneous Food, and Canning departments include cakes, pies, cookies, bread, barbecue sauce, salad dressing, divinity fudge and food preservation items.
Gardeners can choose to enter tomatoes, cabbage, green beans, apples, cherries, peaches, grapes, plums, flowers, house plants, arrangements and herbs in the Horticulture or Floriculture departments.
The Hobbies and Crafts Department include jewelry making, fabric paint crafts, ceramics, basketry and blacksmithing. Needlecraft entries can be quilts, knit or crocheted items, sewn materials or needle work.
Amateur or professional artists can enter acrylic, oil, watercolor, pencil, ink, chalk or marker mediums in the Fine Arts Department and photographs can be entered in the Photography Department.
Two cooking contest are offered this year: Baker’s Best and Barbeque. This year’s Bakers’ Best contest theme is “strawberry” and entries will be accepted from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on July 14 in the Community Center (Floriculture building) at the fairgrounds. Judging will take place at noon and at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center; entries will be auctioned off as a fundraiser. The Barbeque contest will be July 16 in conjunction with the 4-H Barbeque Contest. Setup begins at 10 a.m. in the grassy area in front of the 4-H meeting room. Food must be completed by noon for judging. Entrants must bring their own grill, utensils and ingredients.
Open Class books and exhibitors numbers are available at the Vigo County Extension office at 275 Ohio St. in Terre Haute from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit www.vigofair.com for more details.
