River City Art Association’s 2023 juried exhibition is now on display through Aug. 31 in the lobby of First Financial Bank Plaza at Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.
The 15th annual event featuring 75 works by regional artists.
Winners in five categories, as well as the Best of Show, will be announced by exhibition juror Tanmaya Bingham, gallery director for Indiana State University.
The Artists’ Choice and People’s Choice awards will be determined from votes by participating artists and guests attending the exhibition.
Admission is free during regular bank hours.
For more information visit RiverCityArt.org or like River City Art Association on Facebook.
