Exhibit features women in the Holocaust

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center recently updated the rotating exhibit.
“Spots of Light: To be a Woman in the Holocaust” will be featured from March through April in the museum. In this exhibit, personal stories are used to examine a Jewish woman’s daily life during the Holocaust — from love, motherhood, faith, resistance and more. It comes from Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Center.
CANDLES is open to the public every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
