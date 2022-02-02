The annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest, sponsored by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA), is underway.
The subject of entry photos must be in Indiana, be at least 50 years old, and be something that was designed/built by people. It can be a building that’s been restored to perfection or one that needs some love. The idea is to show the value of historic preservation. Photos of exclusively natural elements are not eligible.
The complete rules and guidelines and the required entry form are at: on.IN.gov/preservation-month .
The photos should be JPEG files (less than 10MB). Each photo and the required entry form should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov as attachments. Photographers can submit up to three photos, but can submit only one photo and entry form per respective email.
Follow the DNR Instagram account (@Indianadnr) May 1-7, when the DHPA will be doing a takeover for a week and featuring selected photos and contest winners.
The contest deadline is Friday, April 1.
