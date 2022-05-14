The 2022 Clay County Fair Queen, Princess, Duchess Pageants, and the Little Miss and Mister Contest are accepting entry forms now for contestants who meet the eligibility standards. The Duchess and Little Miss and Mister contests will be on July 1. The Queen and Princess pageants will be on July 9.
All rules and eligibility standards are listed on the pageants’ website, claycoinroyalty.wixsite.com/pageants.
Entry forms can be found online on the pageant website or picked up in person at any of the schools in Clay County, the Purdue Extension Office, Dimensions Salon in Clay City and Jocie’s Cosmetology School in Brazil.
Contestants must be a resident of Clay County or a neighboring township whose majority of activities are inside Clay County. Contestants must also have a sponsor and pay the entry fee of $30. Sponsors may be businesses, clubs, organizations or individuals/family.
