River City Art Association will bring its 2021 juried exhibition back to downtown Terre Haute, returning to the spacious lobby of First Financial Bank Plaza on Aug. 6.
The annual Downtown Terre Haute First Friday event, hosted by First Financial and assistant vice president of marketing Sally Whitehurst, will begin with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. and a brief awards ceremony at 6:30.
Winners in six categories, as well as the Best of Show, will be selected by Michael Tingley, former graphic designer for New York City magazines, art handler and fabricator for NYC museums, former art professor for Oakland City University, and presently a full-time artist and gallery director for Arts Illiana Inc.
First- and second-place entries will receive monetary awards. First Financial will sponsor the Best of Show monetary award.
The Artists’ Choice and People’s Choice awards will be determined from votes by participating artists and guests attending the exhibition.
A special honor will be awarded posthumously to RCAA’s co-founder Monty “Indiana” Jones, award-winning Terre Haute artist who shared his love of automobilia, wildlife and the great outdoors in his paintings, drawings and pyrography.
Artists who place in the exhibition will have the option of displaying their artwork in a “Winner’s Circle” in FFB’s Springhill lobby Sept. 1 through 30.
Admission is free during the First Friday event and regular banking hours through Aug. 31.
Exhibition entry deadline is July 23. For entry form and participation details visit RiverCityArt.org, like River City Art Association on Facebook or contact RCAA vice president Todd Stokes at 812-870-8252.
