The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology invites photographers to enter its Historic Preservation Month photo contest to help highlight historic destinations in the Hoosier state.
The annual contest has been hosted since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. All subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old, in Indiana, and must include man-made or designed elements. Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.
Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years.
Each photographer can enter up to three images, and an entry form is required for each photo. Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10mb or smaller. Participants will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.
Visit dnr.IN.gov/historic/2800.htm for complete rules and guidelines, and for the required entry form. The contest deadline is April 2.
Follow @indianadnr on Instagram in May, when the DHPA will feature selected photos along with contest winners.
