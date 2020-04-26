Pace Community Action Agency Inc. in Vigo, Greene and Sullivan counties is still accepting applications for energy assistance which provides a financial benefit for a household’s heat source.
Pace recognizes that different individuals may find themselves seeking services due to losing their job or other unexpected situations. The application and necessary forms are available at www.pacecaa.org/energyassistance. For more details, call 812-882-7927, ext. 2.
“While anyone can apply at this time, if a household indicates that there has been a drastic change in income due to the sudden loss of earnings within the three months prior to application, the family might be eligible,” Energy Assistance Manager Lisa Ritterskamp said. “Examples of drastic loss may include, but are not limited to, business closing, company downsizing or lost employment income due to a medical condition that prohibits employment.”
During this time, Pace recognizes that some individuals that have never needed to seek assistance before might be facing financial hardships. Families are encouraged to reach out to Pace and see if they qualify for this or other services.
Visit Pace on Facebook or www.pacecaa.org for more details.
